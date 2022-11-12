The Iconic Comedian Gallagher Has Passed Away – What Was His Cause of Death?

In addition to his comedic act, Gallagher also starred in one film — The Book of Daniel in 2013. (The actor Paul F. Tompkins played Gallagher in the recently released Roku film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.) He went on his last comedy tour in 2019 – it was titled The Last Smash.

Gallagher was 76 years old. He is survived by his two children.