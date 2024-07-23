Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Are You a "Gallagher Child"? Here's Why You're Hearing the Term on TikTok "My mother thought all my friends were the Gallaghers. But it was us." By Jamie Lee Jul. 23 2024, Published 3:20 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@ettalovee

You may have seen some posts going around TikTok in which some folks refer to themselves as a "Gallagher child." The term seems to have a rather negative connotation, though the videos featuring it are usually pretty lighthearted. That's probably because the phrase is a reference to a beloved TV show.

So what does it mean to be a "Gallagher child"? Where did the phrase come from? And, most importantly ... are you a Gallagher child? (Dun dun dun...)

Source: Showtime If this place resonates with you ... you might be a Gallagher child.

What is the meaning of the phrase "Gallagher child"?

If you've ever seen the American version of the television series Shameless — an adaptation of a British series of the same name — then you're probably aware of what it means to be a Gallagher. The U.S. version ran from 2011 to 2021 and stars William H. Macy as the drunken patriarch of a chaotic clan of kids who basically have to raise themselves. Their last name is Gallagher, and they are an absolute mess.

On TikTok, it seems that if you refer to yourself as a Gallagher child, you're basically saying you grew up in a similar situation to that of the Gallaghers on Shameless. Some folks claim that they were from a "Gallagher house," which is the same idea. And you might find some people saying they're from a "Roseanne house" instead, referring to the classic '90s sitcom about another iconic dysfunctional family. You could probably come up with all kind of these references.

"Growing up, I never understood why my friends' parents would never let them come to my house," said a TikToker named Rayne (@ettalovee) in one video. "We could always go do stuff and I could always go to their house but they could not come to my house. And then I grew up and realized it was 'cause I was a f--king Gallagher."

Folks in the comments section seemed to appreciate the reference, with many users chiming in to say that they, too, were from Gallagher households. Others said they always liked going over to Gallagher houses, which were so different from their own, more organized homes.

