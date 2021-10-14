Emma Kenney's Love Life Is Different From That of the Character She Plays on 'Shameless'

On Shameless, Emma Kenney plays Debbie, who tends to date around quite a bit. Between Season 1 and Season 11, she was romantically (or at least emotionally) involved with about 13 people. One of Debbie‘s most notable romantic partners on the show is Derek Delgado, her deceased ex-boyfriend who is also the father of their daughter. As soon as he found out Debbie was pregnant, he ran for the hills!

He wasn’t a supportive partner and he never handled business as a father to Frannie. Debbie was also engaged to Neil Morton temporarily before hooking up with Alexandra, Mel, Kelly, Claudia, Julie, Sandy, Calista, and her girlfriend Heidi.

It’s a good thing Emma’s love life isn’t this complicated in real life! All the character dynamics and relationships and Shameless are pretty over the top.