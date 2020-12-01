Frank Is Like a Cat With Way More Than Nine Lives on 'Shameless'

At this point, Frank is essentially indestructible on Shameless. He has had multiple diseases and injuries over the seasons to the point where he has been incapacitated more than once. If nothing killed him before, it’s hard to imagine what would finally do him in. But, with this being the final season, a final shocking death could end things.

Some fans have tweeted that they think the show will end with Frank’s death, bringing things full circle in a way. It would also finally free the Gallagher kids who have, in one way or another, been sucked into his whirlpool of destruction over the years.