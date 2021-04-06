Will Emmy Rossum Make a Guest Appearance in the 'Shameless' Series Finale?

While fans are excited to watch how the writers will wrap up the chaotic storylines for these South Side residents, the biggest question on everyone's mind is: Will Emmy Rossum return? Keep reading to find out more about the Showtime series's curtain call.

The Gallaghers are back for one final season! Earlier this year, it was announced that the hit comedy-drama series Shameless was renewed for Season 11, but it would sadly be its last.

Will Emmy Rossum be in the final season of 'Shameless'?

The Season 9 finale of Shameless bid farewell to Emmy's beloved character, Fiona. As the eldest child in the family, Fiona's storylines centered around constantly being burdened with taking care of her much younger siblings while trying to get out of the poverty-stricken neighborhood and lifestyle that she grew up in.

After a lot of trouble with the law, battling sobriety, numerous failed relationships, and the fact that her siblings were old enough to take care of themselves, Fiona decided to finally leave Chicago. In 2018, the actress announced her decision to leave the show in a lengthy, heartfelt social media post.

Months later, Emmy opened up to Shape about wanting to pursue other career endeavors. "I've learned a lot about myself as a person and as an actor. I want to leave the show while I still love it, and I know the door is open to come back if that feels right," she revealed. "The way I look at it is that the end of one thing is the beginning of something else." Adding, "I couldn't be more thrilled to spend time writing, directing, and seeing what other characters I want to play. It's both scary and wonderful."

At this time, it has not been announced if Emmy will be making a cameo appearance in the final season, but fans surely hope she will once again walk through the Gallagher household one last time. Showrunner John Wells spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Emmy's possible return.

