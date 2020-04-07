'Hidden Valley Road' Delves Into the Galvin Family and the Six Boys With Schizophrenia

Hidden Valley Road is a heartbreakingly honest tale following the Galvin family and their 12 children — six of whom develop schizophrenia, sending the entire family into turmoil as they watch their picturesque American dream fall apart.

The book, which was picked by Oprah for her book club, follows the family through the 1960s and 70s as they struggle to find answers to their sons' mental illness during a time when schizophrenia is still largely misunderstood.