Gary “Mani” Mounfield, Stone Roses and Primal Scream Bassist, Died at Age 63 The "Made of Stone" bassist's wife, Imelda, died almost exactly two years before he passed on Nov. 20, 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 21 2025, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Rock n' Roll musician Gary "Mani" Mounfield dedicated his life to his craft. The English bassist was known for loving what he did and spanned his talent across multiple bands, including The Stone Roses and, later in his life, Primal Scream.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout his musical success, Mani became a mentor and guide to many musicians who came before him. Sadly, on Nov. 20, 2025, many of his new and day-one fans mourned his loss when his brother confirmed on Facebook that he passed away at the age of 63. As music lovers remember his stellar contributions to the music industry, here's everything we know about Mani's cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Gary "Mani" Mounfield's cause of death?

Mani's official cause of death was discussed shortly after he died. According to a Nov. 21, 2025 report from The Daily Mail, he passed away from a seizure. Mani reportedly collapsed in his Heaton Moor, Stockport home shortly before he died. His family then proceeded to call authorities, but they reportedly couldn't revive him in time. Following Mani's death, his brother, Greg, shared with his followers that his brother was officially no longer alive. The post included a photo of him and his wife, Imelda.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the sad passing of my brother Gary Mani Mounfield," Greg wrote. "RIP Kid." Mani's bands, Stone Roses and Primal Scream, also paid homage to him and his legacy. Primal Scream took to Instagram and shared a photo of Mani without a caption. Stone Roses, however, shared a photo of him playing and added kind words about their fallen bandmate.

Article continues below advertisement

"RIP our wonderful brother Mani," the band stated. "The greatest bass player and friend we could ever have wished for."

Article continues below advertisement

Gary "Mani" Mounfield was a married father of two.

In addition to his bandmates and generations of fans, Mani left behind his two children, twins Gene Clarke and George Christopher. Before his death, the family was already dealing with the loss of Mani's wife and the mother of his twins, Imelda. On Nov. 18, 2023, Imelda died after losing her three-year battle with stage four cancer. Her death came just two days after Mani's 61st birthday on Nov. 16.

"Today marks the second anniversary of my Imelda's passing," Mani wrote in one of his final social media posts on Nov. 18, 2025. "We miss her every day, but we have learnt to adapt to her being in "the next room". We cant see or touch you, but we feel your presence every day. Rest well my love."

Article continues below advertisement