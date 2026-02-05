Penn State Hockey Star Gavin McKenna Has Been Slapped With Felony Charges If convicted, Gavin McKenna could get 20 years in prison. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 5 2026, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gavin_mckenna27

Back in July 2022, a then-14-year-old Gavin McKenna spoke with the CBC about his astonishing accomplishments in the hockey world. The Canadian-born athlete was the top scorer in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League's U18 division's previous season, scoring 65 points in 35 games. This led to him becoming the first overall draft pick by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League.

Three years later, McKenna announced his intention to play hockey at Penn State University. "I think Penn State is a great spot for me," McKenna said to ESPN's Kevin Negandhi, per Sportsnet. Unfortunately, the young hockey player might have spoken too soon. McKenna is now facing legal issues a mere four months into his first season with the Nittany Lions. Here's what we know about the charges against him.

Gavin McKenna faces serious charges.

The charges against McKenna were first reported by Onward State, a Penn State student publication. According to the outlet, McKenna has been charged with "felony aggravated assault that 'attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference,' misdemeanor simple assault, and two summary offenses for disorderly conduct and harassment," following an incident on Jan. 31, 2026.

Per an affidavit of probable cause obtained by Onward State, McKenna allegedly assaulted someone outside of the Pugh Street Parking Garage near Beaver Stadium. Witnesses said they believed the group had just left Doggie’s Pub following a hockey game. They recalled seeing blood on the sidewalk after the alleged incident.

The victim reportedly insulted McKenna's mother.

Law enforcement was sent to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where they spoke with the victim. Hospital staff told police the victim suffered fractures on both sides of his jaw that required surgery. The officers noted significant swelling, dried blood, and a missing tooth. Two of the victim's friends told police he had been punched twice in the head. Upon reviewing street camera footage from the area where the incident allegedly occurred, police observed McKenna punching the victim, who stumbled.

An unnamed source told the Centre Daily Times that McKenna was with his family, teammates, and the family of said teammates when the victim allegedly began heckling the young hockey player. Despite efforts from McKenna's teammates to calm things down, he reportedly got angrier when the victim began insulting his mother.