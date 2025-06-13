Gen Z Is Buying Blackberrys and to This We Say, Not Everything Has to Come Back! Blackberrys give us something to feel. Literally. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 13 2025, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@shozzi_055

Not everything in life has to be cyclical. First and foremost, you can pry the skinny jeans out of our rapidly aging hands. Please keep these waists high and mighty. Get these flares out of our faces. Secondly, what's the deal with all of the reboots? We demand original films and we demand them now. Please stop going to the existing IP buffet. The only exceptions are of course for the upcoming Practical Magic and Spaceballs sequels. Other than that, give us more films like Sinners.

While it's important to respect history, there are a few things we don't have to revisit. Technology is usually a safe space when it comes to never looking back, but Gen Z is determined to drag us back to the early aughts. If TikTok is to be believed, the youth has discovered Blackberrys and it gets worse, they are buying them. What in the actual keyboard is going on? Here's what we know.

Gen Z is buying Blackberrys, and now some of us feel old.

On the surface, seeing an unboxing video starring a Blackberry is both alarming and jarring. A TikTok from the @shozi_55 account shows a pair of hands expertly opening a box that contains a Blackberry from days of yore. Text over the video reads, "POV: You bought a Blackberry in 2025 because ur iPhone is ruining your life." We get it!

Somehow, this person got their hands on a Blackberry Bold, which was launched in 2008 and discontinued in 2011. Watching someone in 2025 use a trackball to scroll through a Blackberry is absolutely wild. She even briefly stops to play a quick game of BrickBreaker, which is BrickBreaking our brains. What's next, WordToGo?

People in the comments were pretty pumped about this purchase. One person described Blackberrys as iPhones for when they were a teenager. Another chimed in and said they missed their Blackberry. There is no need to miss them as clearly it's possible to purchase one. "Praying for a hard Blackberry comeback," commented one user.

@shozi_055 My phone addiction is getting way too out of hand, I’m trying to take my life back #fypviralシ ♬ original sound - NOLSTALGIC SOUNDS

Is Blackberry coming back in 2025?

While this TikToker undoubtedly scoured the internet for an old Blackberry, maybe the QWERTY Queen is making a comeback? According to Tech Advisor, there were rumors of a return in 2021 but alas, it never came to fruition. It looks as if 2025 won't be Blackberry's year either.