These Catholic Gen Z Influencers Are Taking Over Social Media Some people believe young men specifically are looking to Catholicism. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 8 2026, 2:05 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@fatherdavidmichael; @johniscatholic/; @elizawritesthings

At some point, for kids of Gen Z and even the Millennials, religion became less stifling and more mainstream. At least, that's what some Catholic Gen Z influencers might have you think. And maybe there is some truth to that. According to Vox, some young men see Catholicism as a way to take back their faith in a male-focused religion.

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However, this apparent boom in religion might just be Gen Z wanting to believe in something higher with the current state of the world being, well, as it is. Barna Group reported that teenagers specifically are turning to Christian-type faiths for hope. Two-thirds of teenagers in the United States reportedly identify as Christians.

Source: Mega

There is a growing number of religious and Catholic Gen Z influencers on social media.

Christian teenagers might not be the same as Catholic teens or Catholic Gen Z influencers. However, there are some similarities in following structured religion in general and an overall belief. That's where, for many, influencers come in to help the Gen Z crowd home in on their beliefs in a palatable way.

Emily Dinneny

Emily Dinneny is known for making TikTok videos about her life, her life choices, and her religion. But she also makes response videos to other creators, and she speaks about what she believes regarding atheists. Outside of influencing, Emily is a digital marketer for Catholic Answers. TikTok: @catholic.converts Instagram: @catholic.converts

Amber Rose

Amber Rose makes content about her own personal convictions as a Catholic, but also about the religion in general. She also shares life updates with her followers, and she makes a big deal about her prayer being authentic and not just a "performance." Instagram: @thatamberrose

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John (John Is Catholic)

John, of John Is Catholic, is about as Gen Z as you can get with his trending topics pegged to religion and his specific editing skills that appeal to a younger audience. He is not only on TikTok, but he's also on YouTube, and he is a strong proponent of the Hallow prayer app. TikTok: @johniscatholic

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Regina (My Catholic Journey)

Regina, of My Catholic Journey, shares Bible verses and her own personal journey with religion on her TikTok. She is primarily a Spanish-speaking influencer, which might make her appeal to Spanish-speaking Gen Z users looking for content to keep up with. TikTok: @mycatholicjourney

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Carew Ellington

Carew Ellington isn't as upfront about the religion of it all, at least for some new followers on TikTok or Instagram. That's because he shares his faith, but also a lot of his personal life. His brand appears to be both faith- and lifestyle-based. TikTok: @carew_ellington Instagram: @carewellington

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Savannah Craven

Outside of social media, Savannah Craven is an anti-abortion advocate. She is known for filming on-the-street interviews with people, specifically those who might not share her views on religious or social issues. Her content is on both YouTube and Instagram. Instagram: @savannahacraven

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Anthony Gross

Anthony Gross's content centers around faith and fitness with that Gen Z slant that finds his videos on TikTok and Instagram in the right algorithms. He also hosts the Day In Their Life vlog, and he has made appearances on Fox News to speak about Gen Z and Catholicism. Instagram: @anthonygross_ TikTok: @_anthonygross

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Eliza Monts

According to Eliza Monts's Substack, she speaks and writes about "thoughtful commentary on Catholic social teaching." She is also a published author under the Penguin Random House's Catholic imprint, Image Press umbrella. Instagram: @elizawritesthings

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Fr. David Michael Moses