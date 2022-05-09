What’s the Meaning Behind the Term "Gentleman Jack"? It’s Got Nothing to Do With Whiskey

Anne Lister (1791–1840) is a truly fascinating figure who is often referred to as "the first modern lesbian." Much of her life was captured in her massive collection of diary entries. These journals contained veiled language that spoke to her various affairs with women, including her marriage to Ann Walker at the Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate, York.

The English series that now airs on HBO, Gentleman Jack, chronicles Lister's life, but why is the show seemingly named after a popular whiskey brand? Does the term carry a special meaning?