Geoff Duncan and His Wife, Brooke, Have Three Sons Geoff Duncan proudly posts with his three sons on X, taking them to sports games and celebrating milestones. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 21 2024, 6:58 p.m. ET

Though former President Donald Trump may have had plenty of Republicans on his side when he was elected to office, one member of Congress who was repeatedly outspoken against him was former Georgia Representative and former Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan. Though he no longer serves in office, he's made his stance in the upcoming presidential election clear: he's voting for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Just because you vote for Kamala Harris in 2024, doesn't mean you’re a Democrat. It just means you’re a patriot," he said on-air as a political commentator for CNN. In addition to his outspoken support of Vice President Harris, Geoff has also been open about his love for his wife, who he's been married to since before he first took office.

Geoff Duncan is currently married to his wife Brooke.

Though Geoff may be outspoken about his ideals, he's pretty quiet about the details of his personal life. In his Instagram bio from the time that he served as the Lieutenant Governor of Georgia, he described Brooke as his "best friend." His wife, Brooke Duncan, is a frequent figure at his side at events, and when he was elected to the position of lieutenant governor, his first post to the account was of his family, all proudly smiling at the camera.

"The Duncan family is incredibly excited for the opportunity to serve GA as Lt. Governor!" he captioned the post. Alongside he and his wife, the photo also showed his three kids, as well as two other figures who appear to be his parents.

Game Day for Ryder! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xiZ3zzZNQA — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) August 13, 2024

Geoff Duncan shares three kids with his wife.