George “Fiji” Veikoso, Co-Writer of the ‘Baywatch Hawaii’ Theme Song, Has Died at 55 The musician was a staple in Hawaii and is remembered for his contributions to island reggae music. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 24 2025, 9:44 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@f1j1

Musician George "Fiji" Veikoso, who co-wrote the theme song for Baywatch Hawaii, also known as Seasons 10 and 11 of Baywatch, died at just 55 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

George, a Fiji native, was also known for his many contributions to the island reggae music scene. As fans of his music mourn his loss, here's everything we know about his cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was George "Fiji" Veikoso's cause of death?

An official cause of death for George hasn't been officially confirmed at this time. News of his death was confirmed by the Polynesian Network, which released a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

"It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we share the news that @f1j1 has passed away," the statement began. "A beautiful soul has been called home. A life so full, so meaningful. Fiji was more than an artist. He was a movement, a voice for the people, a light in the dark."

Article continues below advertisement

The post continued: "There was, and always will be, only one Fiji. His music wasn’t just something we listened to. It was something we lived through. It was the soundtrack to our childhoods, our family parties, our car rides, our quiet nights, our celebrations, and our heartbreaks. There is a Fiji song in every playlist. He was the artist the entire household listened to. The one who brought generations together."

Article continues below advertisement

Fiji's impact on reggae music spanned over three decades. According to The Express Tribune, after moving to Hawaii from Fiji in 1987, he released his first album, "Revolution," in 1994 and continued to create music thereafter. When Baywatch Hawaii filmed on the islands between 1999 and 2001, Fiji was prepared to bring his music to the mainstream. Fiji was also interested in acting, as he appeared in the surfer classic Blue Crush alongside Kate Bosworth and Michelle Rodriguez.