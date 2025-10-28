George Springer Married a Fellow Athlete — Get the Scoop on His Wife and Kids The athlete and his wife bonded over sports and his infectious sense of humor. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Oct. 28 2025, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@charlisespringer

The MLB isn't the easiest league to navigate. Many players have come and gone, but Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer seems to be willing to make sure his legacy is here to stay. The slugger is dedicated to his craft and has proven himself on the field since he entered the league with the Houston Astros in 2014.

While George's skills have been achieved on the field, he also has a home life that he's proud of. Here's everything to know about the athlete's wife, who is quite accomplished in her own right.

George Springer married Charlise Castro in 2018.

George has spent most of his MLB career as a happily married man. In 2018, he married Charlise Castro. According to Inside Weddings, the pair met when they were both student athletes and bonded over their shared love for sports. However, Charlise said witnessing her future husband's sense of humor on their first date was also a plus. "I’m not sure if it was because we both had similar athletic backgrounds or if it was his humor that won me over," she admitted. "Either way, I felt like a lucky girl. He still mentions that I took his breath away."

George and Charlise's relationship endured through long-distance seasons, minor-league grind, and eventual MLB stardom. In January 2018, they tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in Newport Beach, California, surrounded by family and teammates. Charlise recalled being over the moon when she accepted George's proposal. “He got down on one knee and I practically attacked him, jumping into his arms,” she recalled.

Charlise Springer is the ultimate MLB wife.

Charlise has supported George's career throughout their marriage. On her Instagram account, she often posts photos of herself by her husband's side during his games, including an October 2025 carousel highlighting his moments on the field during the American League Championship Series (ALCS), where he helped the Toronto Blue Jays win. Charlise's support for her husband is likely due to her equal love for sports.

George's wife was a force in softball during her college years. She earned a scholarship to the University at Albany, where she competed at the Division I level and studied communications. According to her profile on the University's website, Charlise earned multiple accolades in the field, including America East Player of the Year and a three-time America East Conference Player of the Week champion.

George and Charlise Springer have 2 kids.

George and Charlise's love story includes them becoming first-time parents together. According to People, the couple welcomed their first son, George Chelston Springer IV, in February 2021. In 2023, Charlise announced via Instagram that another baby Springer had entered the household. "Little man is officially a big brother," she wrote underneath a carousel of George IV holding and feeding his brother. "Outnumbered and loving every second."