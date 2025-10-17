Max Scherzer's Eyes Are Two Different Colors Due to a Surprisingly Rare Condition The Toronto Blue Jays star has stolen the hearts of his fans over the years thanks to his unique look. By Diego Peralta Updated Oct. 17 2025, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In team sports, it's important for athletes to stand out from everyone else. Letting someone's personality and uniqueness run loose is one of the best ways to become a star. And there's are very specific reason why fans remember Max Scherzer. The MLB hosts many teams over the course of a single season. For fans who are falling in love with baseball for the first time, it could be hard to remember the names of most players. The exceptions are those who stand out both physically and in the field.

As the years go by, Max is one of the pitchers who keep a consistent record across the league. The athlete has worked alongside many teams, but he stands out on television thanks to his eyes. Each of Max's eyes is a different color, giving him an appearance that fans can't forget. Why do Max's eyes look different from one another? Here's what we know about the condition that gave the Toronto Blue Jays pitcher his unforgettable, unique look.

Why are Max Scherzer's eyes two different colors?

According to The Sporting News, Max's eyes are two different colors because he has a condition called Heterochromia Iridis. A broader term exists to describe the situation. Heterochromia is the word that can refer to a difference in color found in either the eyes, the skin, or someone's hair. In the case of Max, his focused gaze is where the heterochromia can be found.

Other celebrities who have Heterochromia Iridis include Dominic Sherwood, Kate Bosworth, and Jane Seymour. The condition can also be observed in some animals. At least when it comes to the MLB, Max is the one to carry the condition with pride. The pitcher has plenty of achievements on the field, turning him into a desired sign every time the draft comes along.

Max Scherzer was present at the 2025 MLB playoffs.

The most important time in an MLB season is the playoffs window. After months of battling one another, every team makes one final push for a chance to appear in the World Series. The stakes are higher than ever in a month packed with non-stop action on television. Max Scherzer is one of the players who entered the 2025 postseason, thanks to what the Toronto Blue Jays accomplished during the regular season games. The team faced off against the New York Yankees during the Division Series.