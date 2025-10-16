What Happened to Todd Gurley? Why His NFL Career Ended Early and What He’s Doing Now Todd Gurley retired after just six seasons with the NFL. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 16 2025, 3:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

On Aug. 3, 2025, Todd Gurley turned 31. Somehow, by his 31st birthday, he had already been out of the NFL for three years. For most, that math just didn’t feel right. This is a guy who once led the league in touchdowns, signed a $60 million contract extension, and made defenders look like practice squad backups on a weekly basis. He had power, speed, vision — all of it. So, it isn’t surprising that football fans often wonder what happened to Todd Gurley.

Todd didn’t just retire early — he disappeared from the league at a time when most players were hitting their prime. While injuries are part of football, the suddenness of his exit left fans confused. Was it his knee? Did he just get tired of the game? More importantly, what is he doing now?

Source: Mega

What happened to Todd Gurley was a shame given his promising future in the NFL.

Let’s start with the obvious: Todd was that guy. A generational running back with Georgia roots, per the LAFB Network, he was drafted 10th overall by the Los Angeles Rams in 2015 despite recovering from a torn ACL. He hit the ground running — literally — with over 1,100 rushing yards in just 13 games his rookie season. By 2017 and 2018, he was the best back in football, winning Offensive Player of the Year and helping lead the Rams to Super Bowl LIII.

His combination of speed, physicality, and vision made him a nightmare for defenses. The Rams knew what they had, too. According to the NFL, they signed him to a four-year, $60 million extension in 2018. This made him the highest-paid running back in the league at the time. Unfortunately, just as quickly as he took over the NFL … Things started to unravel.

His injuries — especially his degenerative knee — changed everything for him.

It wasn’t just “wear and tear.” Todd’s decline was tied to a much deeper issue: a chronic condition in his left knee, often described as having an “arthritic component.” He never made a big deal about it publicly, but the Rams clearly adjusted. By the end of the 2018 season — just months after that mega-deal — his carries were dropping, his explosiveness was fading, and fans were asking why he wasn’t getting the ball in critical moments. That Super Bowl? He barely saw the field.

In 2019, things didn’t improve. His production dipped. The Rams, facing cap space issues and uncertainty around his health, cut him in early 2020. He spent one more year in the league with the Atlanta Falcons, where he rushed for 678 yards and nine touchdowns. It was a solid season. It, however, was a shadow of his former self. After that? No big farewell. No retirement press conference. He just … didn’t come back. According to NBC Sports, Todd confirmed what fans suspected: he was “most definitely done” with playing football.

So, what does Todd do now?

If you’re expecting some dramatic second act or post-football identity crisis, that’s not what you’ll find here. Todd didn’t pivot to broadcasting. He’s not chasing coaching gigs or hopping from podcast to podcast. Instead, he’s kept things low-key and pretty grounded.

He’s still deeply connected to the University of Georgia, where he made his name. In 2024, according to Online Athens, he appeared on the sideline at a Georgia–Florida game as part of a T-Mobile event. During the event, he helped promote new opportunities for student athletes.

