Jane Seymour Says Rapper Shwayze Is Responsible for Her Relationship With John Zambetti Jane Seymour is in love with her boyfriend, and she says that her son as well as rapper Shwayze played a big part in her new relationship. By Sarah Walsh Mar. 11 2024, Published 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

With a career spanning decades, Jane Seymour has left a lasting impression on the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with her memorable performances in iconic films like Live and Let Die and the beloved television series Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

Born Joyce Penelope Wilhelmina Frankenberg on Feb. 15, 1951, Jane began her journey to stardom in her native England before she crossed the pond to conquer Hollywood. Along the way, she has been married and divorced four times, each one shaping her in different ways. However, Jane's story took an unexpected turn when her son, along with rapper Shwayze, started playing matchmaker, and she met her now boyfriend, John Zambetti!

Who is Jane Seymour dating? Meet her boyfriend John Zambetti.

Jane went Instagran-official with John Zambetti — a talented musician and member of the renowned band The Malibooz — in October 2023. John is no stranger to the world of fame. With a career spanning decades, he has made a name for himself as a skilled guitarist and songwriter, captivating audiences with his soulful melodies and infectious energy. Beyond his musical pursuits, he also hosts the public access TV show The Malibu Music Room.

Their kids played matchmaker along with rapper Shwayze.

Jane's son, John's son, and their friend Shwayze helped jumpstart their romance. In a December 2023 interview, Jane said, "Single, I went out with a couple of girlfriends and listened to a band play, locally in Malibu. He saw me with a couple of ladies, and thought, 'Why isn't she with a man.' He contacted his son ... He called the mutual friend of my friend Shawn, who is a rapper called Shwayze, and Shwayze said, 'Oh no, I'll find out.' He came back and said, 'Oh no, she's single.' And that was it."

As Jane fondly recalls, it was the shared passion for music and John's genuine and warm personality that drew her to him, which ignited a spark that would ultimately blossom into a beautiful love story.

Jane Seymour has been married four times.

Jane has experienced the highs and lows of love throughout her life before. In fact, she's been married four times. Her first marriage was to British theater director Michael Attenborough, which lasted from 1971 to 1973, though the couple did not have children. Jane's second marriage was to Geoffrey Planer in 1977, but unfortunately, the union ended after just one year, with no children from the marriage either.

Her third marriage was to David Flynn in 1981. They had two children together — a son named Sean and a daughter named Katherine— but their marriage ended in divorce in 1992 due to financial betrayal. Jane's fourth marriage was to actor and filmmaker James Keach in 1993, and they had twin sons, John and Kristopher, about two years later. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2015 after Jane revealed that James cheated on her.