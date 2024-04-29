Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Gérard Depardieu's Children Don't Have Nice Things to Say About Him "He is a coward, a cheat and lazy. All there is in his life is deceit," Guillaume Depardieu says of his dad. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 29 2024, Published 5:24 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Recent events have thrust the renowned French actor, Gérard Depardieu, into the spotlight yet again. While he has gained fame for his notable performances on the silver screen, the focus has shifted towards his personal life, particularly concerning his relationships. On April 29, 2024, Gérard was released from police custody following questioning in relation to accusations of sexual assault made by two women.

These accusations against him have put Gérard's family into the spotlight. Many are wondering who Gérard's wife is and if she's made any comments since the accusations against her husband came to light.

What we know about Gérard Depardieu's wife and kids.

According to The Sun, Gérard married Élisabeth Guignon in 1970. The couple had two children, Guillaume and Julie. Sadly, Guillaume died in 2008 from a sudden case of pneumonia at the age of 37, per East Valley Tribune. Guillaume was a young actor who won an award for his role in Les Apprentis. Gérard's daughter Julie is also a well-known actress and director, who is best known for her movies A Very Long Engagement, La petite Lili, and Rush Hour 3.

After separating from Élisabeth, Gérard had another daughter, named Roxanne, whom she fathered with Karien Silla in 1992. From 1997 to 2005, Gérard dated Carole Bouquet, known for her role in For Your Eyes Only. In 2006, Gérard had another son, whom he fathered with Hélène Bizot, whom he named Jean. In 2005, Gérard began living with Clémentine Igou after his divorce from Élisabeth. Even though she's not his legal wife, Clémentine and Gérard are still together.

While a well-known name in the film industry, Gérard's children didn't think of their father very well. Before his passing, Guillaume shared his thoughts about his father with Le Parisien newspaper. Per The Guardian, he shared, "He is a coward, a cheat and lazy. All there is in his life is deceit. He's the only person I know who goes as far as to lie to his own analyst. The only thing we have in common is our demons."

Gérard replied to his son's comments and said, "At the moment, we have no ties. I cut things off because I no longer want to be like a wall, or a rubbish bin where you dump anything you want," per The Guardian.

What is Gèrard Depardieu's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gérard a staggering net worth of $250 million and has graced the silver screen in around 170 films since 1967. Renowned for his portrayal of both gentle and masculine characters, he has clinched prestigious accolades such as the César Award for Best Actor twice and the Golden Globe award for Best Actor for his role in the film Green Card.

Gèrard Depardieu Actor and film producer Net worth: $250 Million Name: Gèrard Depardieu Birthdate: December 27, 1948 Birthplace: Châteauroux, France Father: René Maxime Lionel Depardieu Mother: Anne Jeanne Joséphe