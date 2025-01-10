Gerard Gravano Ran an Ecstasy Ring That Landed Him in Prison — Where Did He End Up? "The defendant's conduct is associated with violence, and the maximum punishment is warranted." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 10 2025, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Salvatore "Sammy The Bull" Gravano

When Gerard Gravano keeps something in the family, he really keeps it in the family. As the son of Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, Gerard is no stranger to choosing blood over water. The elder Gravano rose to the coveted position of underboss in the Gambino crime family. This was one of the highest positions in the family, and to break from them was punishable by death. Still, that's what Sammy did when he overheard his boss, John Gotti, implicating him in a murder during a wiretapped conversation.

Article continues below advertisement

He turned state witness against Gotti, who was sent away for life, while Gravano got five years in 1994. By then he had already been in jail for four so after getting time served, Gravano was out after a year and soon moved to Arizona with his family. That's when Gerard, who was on a culinary path, connected his father with a man who helped them launch an enormous Ecstasy ring in The Grand Canyon State. Where is Gerard Gravano now? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Gerard Gravano now?

Gerard is married and according to his Instagram bio, has three amazing kids. He's been out of the Ecstasy business for quite some time and now works on a podcast hosted by his father titled Our Thing. It appears to be a true crime podcast, which is very appropriate. In January 2025, MAX released a documentary about the infamous party drug ring in Arizona titled Sons of Ecstasy. In it, Gerard, his father, and a former competitor revisit the crimes that led to more prison time.

After Gerard got out of prison, he attempted to return to an old love: cooking. Per his LinkedIn, Gerard graduated from the Scottsdale Culinary Institute of America in 1997 which is how he found himself the owner/operator of Crust Restaurants Phoenix Convention Center from September 2009 to September 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

Gerard Gravano spent some time in prison for his Ecstasy ring.

In 2000, more than 48 defendants were indicted in connection to the Arizona Ecstasy ring, reported ABC News. Some received prison sentences though most ended up getting probation. Gerard pleaded guilty to "illegally conducting an enterprise and offering to sell and transport dangerous drugs." In October 2002, he was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

"I apologize to the court and my family," said Gerard. "I'd like to start my life over ... and do the right thing," per the Arizona Daily Sun. He was also sentenced to nine years in prison by a federal court, which was to be served concurrently. Based on Gerard's prior felony convictions, Judge Steven D. Sheldon of Maricopa County Superior Court wasn't buying his contrition act. "The defendant's conduct is associated with violence, and the maximum punishment is warranted," he said.