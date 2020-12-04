The 2014 Pop Hit “Geronimo” Is Popular Again for All the Wrong Reasons

The word “Geronimo” has become a slur on TikTok — but just for laughs, apparently, not because of anything about the word’s meaning. (FYI, Geronimo was a 19th-century Bedonkohe Apache leader whose name became a battle cry for World War II paratroopers.)

“Guys, please don’t say ‘Geronimo,’” one user wrote . “It’s actually a slur against the white community.”

And as more and more TikTok users post videos of themselves censoring the word “Geronimo” in the 2014 song of the same name, the Australian pop band Sheppard is getting a dubious return to the spotlight.