Ghislaine Maxwell's Net Worth Is Next to Nothing Following Her Conviction
Ghislaine Maxwell's net worth is hard to determine now.
Three years after her conviction, Ghislaine Maxwell is back in the news as the Trump administration continues to deal with the fallout of its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's death. Maxwell was Epstein's closest associate, and after his death, she was the only one sentenced to prison time for her work with him.
Now, following the news that officials from the Department of Justice are set to meet with her, many want to know what her net worth is. Here's what we know.
What is Ghislaine Maxwell's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Maxwell's net worth at the time of her arrest was estimated to be roughly $20 million, thanks to a combination of her own personal assets and the assets of Scott Borgenson, whom she secretly married in 2016. She was a banker when she met Epstein, and became his closest associate and a partner in the sex-trafficking schemes that he perpetrated. Today, her net worth is likely close to zero as a result of confiscations and legal fees.
Ghislaine Maxwell
Former Epstein associate
Net worth: $~0
Ghislaine Maxwell is a former banker who is best known for being a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein. She is currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison on sex trafficking charges. While she once had a net worth of as much as $20 million, that net worth dwindled as a result of legal fees and asset forfeiture as part of her trial.
Birthdate: Dec. 25, 1961
Birthplace: Maisons-Laffitte, Île-de-France, France
Birth Name: Ghislaine Noelle Marion Maxwell
Father: Robert
Mother: Elisabeth
Ghislaine Maxwell is now set to meet with Trump's Department of Justice.
According to reporting in NBC, Maxwell is set to meet with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on July 24, just days after Blanche said that he planned to meet with Maxwell to see what she might know about other people who had abused young women in Epstein's presence.
The meeting is also colored by the Trump administration's continued concerns about the persistence of the Epstein story.
While it's unclear what, if anything, might come out of that meeting, we also don't know for sure whether Blanche's stated intention is the actual reason he's decided to meet her.
“If Ghislaine Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” he wrote in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.
Even as he suggests that he wants to learn more about Epstein's victims, news broke on July 23 that Trump is named in at least some of the documents related to Epstein's case. That might not be a surprise given how closely the two were connected at one point in time, but it's a reminder of the reason that Trump might not want this to continue to be a news story.
For now, there's still plenty we don't know about the meeting and what might come out of it. The fact that Maxwell is back in the news, though, is an interesting sign.