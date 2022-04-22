Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Ghosts on CBS.

Sam Arondekar (Rose McIver) never planned on inheriting the old Woodstone Mansion, nor did she anticipate gaining the ability to see ghosts after a near-death accident.

However, that's exactly what happened in Season 1 of the CBS sitcom Ghosts. Sam and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) become determined to convert the Woodstone into a B&B, and hilarious chaos naturally ensues when the mansion's ghosts try to intervene in their efforts.