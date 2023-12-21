Home > Entertainment 20 Gifts That'll Bring Any 'Lord of the Rings' Fan Back to Middle Earth 'Lord of the Rings' is one of the biggest fantasy franchises, and any of these 20 gifts will make your favorite hobbit feel appreciated. By Sara Belcher Dec. 21 2023, Published 6:33 p.m. ET Source: Amazon

The Lord of the Rings franchise has acted as a gateway to fantasy for many readers and movie watchers (depending on which version you're introduced to first), and its legacy has continued to live on. With new additions to the franchise with the Rings of Power series on Prime Video and video game adaptations, the fan base thrives. If you're looking for something to get the Lord of the Rings fan in your life, here are 20 ideas to get you started.

Quill set

Every fantasy fan has wanted to pen their own letters on parchment with a quill and ink — and this set will let your hobbit-loving friend finally fulfill that dream.

'Lord of the Rings' themed chess set

Chess is becoming increasingly popular — and let the burgeoning gambit get the hang of there game with this LotR-inspired set.

Red Book of Westmarch Traveler's Notebook

Leather-bound notebooks are a luxury any notebook hoarder will appreciate. Not only will this one hold up for years to come, but once it’s full, the pages can be replaced, giving it a longer lifespan than most notebooks ever see.

Stationary set

Bonus points if you pair this will the quill, truly letting the recipient live out their hobbit dreams.

'An Encyclopedia of Tolkien: The History and Mythology That Inspired Tolkien's World'

The world J.R.R. Tolkien crafted in the original Lord of the Rings books is expansive and sprawling. This encyclopedia will help the lore-lover dive even deeper into the fantastical world, understanding the ins and outs of Middle Earth.

Rivendell LEGO set

Any LEGO set is a hefty gift to get — but it’s one any Lord of the Rings fan is going to cherish. Not only will putting this spectacle together give the recipient hours of building, but it’ll be a final piece worthy of displaying in their home.

Magic: The Gathering The Lord of The Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth Starter Kit

Magic the Gathering is far from an easy game to get into, but for the Lord of the Rings fan who’s been dying to get into it, this starter set including decks built with the Lord of the Rings cards will create an easy entry point.

Juniper Books five volume 'Lord of the Rings' set

For the fan who loves the books more than the movies, this set will elevate the series’ place on their bookshelf. Cohesive and beautiful, this set of hardcover books will be loved by your favorite bookworm.

Bookends

Though a full bookshelf doesn’t need bookends to keep the tomes upright, the more decorative shelves will look much more personalized with these bookends. Bonus points if these are bought with the set of books.

'Lord of the Rings' Middle Earth puzzle

Puzzles are a great and easy gift, especially if you plan to spend quality time with the recipient putting it together.

Dungeon master screen

For the dungeon master who fell in love with fantasy through Lord of the Rings, this DM screen will help them build their next campaign — bonus points if it’s set in Middle Earth.

Gandalf Funko Pop

Funko Pops have a cult following that rivals that of Lord of the Rings itself, but this one of Gandalf is a great little addition to any fan’s setup. We’re not responsible if it starts an obsession with the little bobble'heads, though.

'Recipes from the World of Tolkien: Inspired by the Legends'

Coming up with meal ideas for first and second breakfast, elevenses, dinner, supper, and all the meals in between is hard. This cookbook inspired by the recipes shown in the Lord of the Ring series will help you with your own Hobbit-worthy meal plan.

One Ring tavern mug

Pretend you’re an adventurer stopping at a tavern for a flagon of ale with this comically large mug.

Legolas's fighting knives

For the Lord of the Rings fan who seems to have it all, these replicas of Legolas’s dual fighting knives will not only make them feel as powerful as the elf himself, but will remain an important part of their decor.

A blanket of Middle Earth

Though blankets seem like an easy gift, everyone knows the woven ones are a cut above the rest, and ones like this can be used for movie marathons, outdoor picnics, or just to add a touch of love for LotR to a home.

A flask engraved with the map of Mordor

A good adventurer is always prepared — and this flask will help keep the recipient ready to go whenever duty calls.

Ring of Power replica

This replica of the titular ring is the ultimate gift for a Lord of the Rings fan — though be wary of the power it holds. This item also comes in multiple colors, should you choose to forego accuracy for customization.

Whiskey glass

Sometimes the best gifts for fans are the subtlest. This engraved whiskey glass will go great with your next Lord of the Rings watch party

'Lord of the Rings' adventure book game