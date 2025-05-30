Who Is Gigi and Bella Hadid's Secret Sister? Meet Their Half-Sibling, Aydan Nix The secret sibling closely resembles her half-sisters. By Niko Mann Published May 30 2025, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega / Instagram / @toospoiled

Models Gigi and Bella Hadid revealed that they have a secret half-sister, courtesy of their father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid. The secret sibling closely resembles her half-sisters. Gigi and Bella announced the news on Thursday, May 30, according to Page Six. Mohamed reportedly had his secret daughter with a woman named Terri Hatfield Dull following his divorce from Gigi and Bella's mom, former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Yolanda Hadid.

“Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy,” the models said in a statement. The relationship between Mohamed and Terri ended before she discovered she was with child. However, Mohamed reportedly knew about his daughter but valued discretion, and surprisingly, the uber-wealthy developer does not offer her financial support. Mohamed often appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Yolanda once noted that he had been unfaithful.



Who Is Gigi and Bella Hadid's secret sister?

Gigi and Bella Hadid's secret half-sister's name is Aydan Nix. Aydan's parentage was reportedly a surprise for the 23-year-old. She was raised in Orlando, Fla., and believed another man was her father until he died a few years ago. Out of curiosity, she decided to take a genetic test and found her biological connection to the Hadids. All together, Mohamed has six children — Aydan, Bella, Gigi, his son, Anwar, and his two oldest daughters, Marielle and Alana Hadid.

Mohamed had Alana and Marielle with his first wife, Mary Butler. “Aydan was born and raised in Florida, growing up with the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19," read a statement from the supermodel sisters.

Who is Aydan Nix?

Aydan is a recent Parsons School of Design graduate and aspiring fashion designer. After learning her true parentage, she connected with her new family in 2023 and was welcomed by the Hadids. Aydan is also an aspiring influencer and stylist. “As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations — with Aydan included — about how to support and protect her,” the models said.

Gigi and Bella also asked for their new sister's privacy and to "honor her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York.” Aydan was a cheerleader and an honor student while in prep school in Florida. She also worked as a delivery driver during the summer at Domino's Pizza. After moving to New York, she worked at a vintage clothing store called Harley. Mohamed was scheduled to attend her graduation from Parsons, but he ultimately canceled.

