A Comprehensive List of Gigi Hadid's Ex-Boyfriends

Fashion model Gigi Hadid has plenty of reasons to celebrate these days. For one, she's been happier than ever since she rekindled her on-again, off-again relationship with singer Zayn Malik , and the two were practically glowing when they celebrated her 25th birthday. But now, sources have revealed that the adorable couple is expecting!

One insider revealed : "Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

The couple hasn't shared the news publicly yet, but we can imagine how thrilled they are to turn their twosome into a family of three!

As many fans know, Gigi was previously linked to quite a few famous men before she reunited with Zayn. Let's take a look at the model's dating history.