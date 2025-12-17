Gil Gerard Left a Touching Final Note to His Fans Online — What Was His Cause of Death? The 'Buck Rogers' star was 82 at the time of his December 2025 death. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 17 2025, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/YouTube

During his career, actor Gil Gerard proved he could be a leading man. In the late '70s, he was given the role of a lifetime as the titular character in the short-lived TV series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. His role in the sci-fi sitcom led to a stellar acting career spanning over a half-century.

Gil's love for his craft paid off, as he gained generations of fans throughout his career. Sadly, in December 2025, those fans mourned his loss, as the actor passed away on Dec. 16, 2025 at the age of 82. As those who loved him remember the life and legacy he left behind, here's what to know about Gil's cause of death.

What was Gil Gerard's cause of death?

On Dec. 16, it was announced that Gil died from a battle with cancer. According to his wife, Janet, he was being treated in hospice, where he passed away. Following his death, Janet took to Facebook and shared a message he wrote to his fans to say goodbye. "If you are reading this, then Janet has posted it as I asked her to," Gil's message read. "My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying."

"My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years," he continued. "It’s been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has." Gil ended his message with a touch of advice for his beloved fans. "Don’t waste your time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love," he shared. "See you out somewhere in the cosmos."

Gil Gerard has died at 82.

Can't tell you how much I loved 'Buck Rogers in the 25th Century'. Gil was one of the coolest guys in space, and watching Buck is a cherished childhood memory, Erin and Pamela also helped. "Biddy Biddy Biddy, RIP Gil.'pic.twitter.com/e2RXC3ynPj — The Sting (@TheStingisBack) December 17, 2025

What was Gil Gerard's net worth at the time of his death?

A significant part of Gil's life went to his work, which seemingly paid off. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he had a net worth of $1 million when he died. His net worth is a testament to the work he put into his acting career, which was extensive. Gil's acting career stretched over more than a half-century, with 54 acting credits under his belt, including several other TV shows like Little House on the Prairie, Hawaii Five-O, CHiPs.