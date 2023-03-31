Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Images Watch: A Girl Secretly Hides in Her Best Friend’s Mom’s Car on Their Spring Break Road Trip By Haylee Thorson Mar. 31 2023, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

Buckle in — this TikTok saga is a wild ride! On March 18, 2023, TikTok creator @ryyse shared a video of herself hiding in her best friend’s mom’s car to tag along on their spring break road trip. Her friend’s mother had no idea, and Ryse left viewers hanging after posting a clip of herself concealed under a blanket several hours into the journey.

“When we are [five] hours into my best [friend’s] spring break road trip, and her mom still doesn’t know I’m here,” the TikTok creator wrote in her original video that garnered 14.3 million views. So, what happened after? Here’s how the secret road trip unfolded!

Watch: Girl hides in friend’s mom’s car on a spring break road trip.

Five hours into the trip, Ryse’s friend’s mother didn’t realize another person was in the car. But people in the comment section thought the mom was in on it. “She knows,” one person said. “She’s letting y’all have this moment.” However, the update Ryse posted at the road trip’s halfway point seemingly disproves this theory.

Once they reached the hotel for the night, Ryse hid in the closet while her best friend’s mom got settled in. Then, when the mother and daughter duo went out for dinner, Ryse moved into the hotel bathroom and slept in the bathtub. “If you are wondering how I ate, my best friend brought me food!” the TikTok creator revealed.

Ryse’s best friend asked viewers on TikTok how they should reveal the secret spring break road trip to her mom.

@ryyse Replying to @daria__nathalee if you are wondering how i ate, my friend brought me food! ♬ original sound - gypsyroseqween x1

After spending the night in the hotel’s bathtub, Ryse hopped back in the car and successfully hid for the rest of the ride. In another TikTok video, the creator’s best friend asked viewers to give them suggestions on how to reveal their secret to her mom.

One person commented, “Just start unloading at the first destination,” adding, “No acting strange.” Another user suggested, “When [you’re] almost there, say, “Do you have gum?” While the comment section’s suggestions were undoubtedly creative, the end result couldn’t have been more wholesome.

Ryse successfully reached the final destination of the spring break road trip without her best friend’s mom noticing.

The secret spring break road trip was unbelievably thrilling, but the payoff was even better. After spending some time at the final destination’s pool, Ryse and her best friend casually strolled into the mom’s hotel and the TikTok creator asked, “Hey! Do you have any snacks I could eat?” The best friend’s mother was understandably dumbfounded, responding, “What are you doing here?”