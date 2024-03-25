Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok The Girl With the Notebook Is Taking Over TikTok by Appreciating the Best and the Wittiest Complaints and Comebacks The Girl With the Notebook, one of TikTok’s most popular creators, is about to release her newest book. By Jamie Lerner PUBLISHED Mar. 25 2024, 10:35 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/@TheGirlWiththeNotebook

There are plenty of content creators taking over the internet who have basically created a new type of job since TikTok’s inception. One such creator is TikTok’s Girl With the Notebook. She’s garnered over 1 million followers, published over two books, and has made a career out of a relatively simple concept.

While some people write sketches or original songs, Girl With the Notebook stitches videos together with other content creators to highlight some of her favorite things ever said on the internet. It’s perfect because she’s just like us! Her collection and her profile page have become a go-to for people who love the best insults on TikTok.

Girl With the Notebook shares videos on TikTok of her favorite insults.

If you like roast battles, you’ll love Girl With the Notebook. Basically, whenever she sees a video of a clever insult, she stitches it together with a quick shot of her taking out her notebook and beginning to write the phrase down. It seems simple, but it’s the simplicity of it that makes it brilliant. For starters, by stitching with other creators, she’s automatically increasing her following and exposure.

But it doesn’t seem like that’s her goal. Girl With the Notebook seems like she genuinely just appreciates clever people who aren’t afraid to speak their minds in creative ways. She then celebrates this by doing something many writers and artists do by simply writing it down. But when she takes out her notebook, Girl With the Notebook remarks on how brilliant it is (even if it’s a bit silly) and proceeds to make the most expansive collection of insults.

For example, one of Girl With a Notebook’s most popular videos is a stitch with a woman who says, “Don’t talk about a woman’s hormones if you can’t even make that ‘hor’ moan.” Girl With a Notebook cuts off the video, pulls out her notebook, puts her hair up (because she is getting down to business), and starts to write it down. It’s simple, yet effective.

Girl With a Notebook’s real name is Crystal Poindexter.

After finding success on TikTok, Girl With a Notebook decided to publish her collection of insults, called The Gold Book. The first volume was published in December 2023 with the penname Crystal Poindexter, and her second volume was published in March 2024. She’s moving quickly with her collections, proving not only is she genuinely writing these insults down, but there’s also plenty to go around.

As we can see in some videos, Crystal actually works for the USPS, where she’s been working as a processing clerk since November 2015, according to her LinkedIn. While we don’t know how old Crystal is, her Facebook suggests that her birthday is on May 20 of an unknown year. She also grew up in Evansville, Ind., but has since moved to Powder Springs, Ga., near where she attends weekly church at the Unbreakable Faith International Ministries in Douglasville, Ga.