What Does "Allow Stitch" Mean on TikTok? Here's What Users Should Know

According to TikTok Support, you can choose who can stitch your videos between everyone on the app or solely your friends. However, the only way a user can be allowed to stitch your videos is if you have a public account.

You also have the option of turning off the stitch feature on each of your videos. When you create a video and you're in the "Post" screen, you can toggle the "Allow Stitch" button off or on. If you've already posted a video and want to go back and turn the feature off or on, just go to the video, select the 3-dot icon on the right, select "Privacy Settings," and then you can toggle the "Allow Switch" button off or on. You can also turn the feature off for all existing videos at the same time by going to your privacy settings.