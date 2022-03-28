What Does "Draco Season With the Bookbag" Mean on TikTok? The Trend Has Gone Viral

What Does "Draco Season With the Bookbag" Mean on TikTok? The Trend Has Gone ViralBy Stephanie Harper
Mar. 28 2022
There are plenty of trends on TikTok that deserve time, energy, and attention. For some reason, a new trend called “Draco Season With the Bookbag" is garnering some clout with tons of users on the popular video-sharing app.
There’s a lot of confusion about why this trend is so popular on TikTok and whether or not it’s worth trying in order to gain new likes and followers. Here’s what you should know about the “Draco Season With the Bookbag" trend on TikTok right now.
What is the “Draco Season With the Bookbag" trend on TikTok all about? Here’s some insight.
The “Draco Season With the Bookbag" trend on TikTok uses a popular trending sound made by a user named @SimplySaturnn. The user got a snippet of the song titled “Draco” which was originally released by none other than Future. The song was released back in 2017 and is available for streaming on Apple Music, Pandora, YouTube Music, and Spotify.
These days, it’s blowing up in popularity on TikTok. It's obvious that TikTok has a way of reviving songs from the past and bringing them back to life for people to use as a sound backdrop to their videos. For those who might be a little confused about the meaning of the song, "Draco Season" is something Future has openly spoken about in the past.
Dracos are weapons with an enormous level of recoil, despite the fact that they are super small in size.
@SimplySaturnn grabbed the memorable snippet from the song and made it into a trending sound for other TikTokers to use. The other detail TikTokers are adding to this trend is screenshots of themselves sending texts of the song's lyrics to other people — and sometimes to random phone numbers.
The texts begin with “Draco season with the bookbag” with a suitcase emoji added. It seems pretty random, and the screenshots include utter confusion from whoever texts back as they try to understand why a person would text them such an unexpected phrase.
How viral is the “Draco Season With the Bookbag" trend on TikTok right now?
In comparison to other popular trends on TikTok, the “Draco Season With the Bookbag" trend is pretty viral on the video-sharing app. As of now, more than 109K videos have been uploaded using the original sound snippet.
Since thousands of videos have been uploaded in honor of this trend so far, it’s probably going to be around for a while with more videos from other users coming soon.
Charli D’Amelio is considered one of the most famous TikTokers ever; she currently has 138.4 million followers and 10.7 billion likes across all the videos she’s uploaded. She hopped on board with the trend simply mouthing along to the lyrics on March 26, 2022.
She didn’t post any screenshots of herself sending text messages to anyone though. She kept her cool while driving in the passenger seat of a car with her headphones in. When someone as popular as Charli gets involved with a trend in any capacity, that means it’s a pretty big deal.