Guy Catches His Girlfriend Putting Diesel in His Escalade, Proceeds to Have a Meltdown A man freaked out after seeing his girlfriend putting diesel fuel in his gas-engine car, causing it to be towed from a Pilot gas station. By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 14 2023, Published 8:23 a.m. ET

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, only 3% of all registered automobiles run on diesel fuel, which is a stark contrast to Europe, where half of all cars are powered by diesel.

The majority of these diesel vehicles are "medium and heavy trucks" according to the study, and, prior to Volkswagen's disastrous "diesel gate" scandal in which the popular automotive brand was accused of fudging emissions figures to allow its diesel cars to be sold in the United States, they were some of the most popular diesel passenger cars sold in the country.

For the overwhelming majority of drivers, excluding those with electric vehicles, good old gasoline is what they use to power their cars. And even though you'll be able to find both diesel and gasoline at many of the same pumps, you cannot put diesel fuel in a regular gas engine.

That's because the thicker density of diesel fuel, it could lead to clogs in gasoline engines, which could result in massive repair costs, depending on whether or not the fuel gets to other parts of the car, necessitating a replacement. Not everybody knows that diesel fuel can ruin vehicles, and sometimes folks go to the wrong pump when filling up, which is purportedly happened in this viral TikTok.

The video, which was posted by TikTok user @king69yep, begins with a man seeing his significant other, who he refers to as "babe," putting diesel fuel in his Cadillac Escalade truck.

He screams at the top of the video asking her, "Babe! What are you doing?" he immediately runs to the truck after shouting, "You put diesel in my Escalade!" and throws his drink to the ground.

"You just used this gas in the truck yesterday," she counters, before he tells her that that was a different truck he drives. He pulls the pump out of the car asking her again, "What are you doing?"

Source: TikTok | @king69yep

"You asked me to pump the gas!" she says. "This is diesel!" he shouts. "Well why you got me pumping gas anyway!" the woman responds. The frustrated man then tosses the diesel gasoline pump handle on the ground.

At one point in the video, a police officer approaches the couple presumably to see what all the commotion is about. "You about to mess my engine up," the man continues to shout as the cop intervenes.

"It wasn't on purpose," the woman says to him. "I didn't do it on purpose." The clip then cuts to the man complaining to the officer that his significant other "barely cook[s]" and that "she['s] lazy." "She ain't good," the continues, as the camera pans to reveal a tow truck that arrived at the gas station to take the truck away.

Source: TikTok | @king69yep

The video ends with footage of the Escalade being loaded onto the tow truck before it ultimately cuts out. One commenter didn't seem to agree with the man's outrage over the situation stating that he deserves to have his engine ruined after expecting her to pump his gas.

"you deserve every ounce of diesel for making your girl pump YOUR gas," the commenter wrote. This sentiment seemed to be echoed by another user who penned: "Exactly!! Why u got her pumping yo gas anyway"

Someone else mentioned that they thought the video was staged until they saw the car loaded onto the tow truck: "I thought it was a skit until it was getting towed"

Source: TikTok | @king69yep

There were others who said that the engine wouldn't be ruined and that there was an easy fix to the problem: "It won't ruin the engine. just drain and put the highest octane run for about 5min"