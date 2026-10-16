"Girls do not matter more" - mom explains why she's raising her son with a very specific philosophy "This is real feminism." By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Oct. 16 2026, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @mayson_yaps Mom explains why she isn't raising her son to believe that girls inherently matter more

A woman is being praised as a "true feminist" after uploading a video detailing how she isn't raising her son to believe that women are inherently more important than men. Mayson (@mayson_yaps) has published several videos speaking directly to what she believes is gender inequality.

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Namely, the idea that boys and young men are being raised to believe that their own physical and mental well-being should take a backseat to members of the opposite gender. In one video, she stressed that she isn't "raising [her] son for [someone else's] daughter." I.e., her son isn't going to be raised with good morals just so he could make a woman happy one day.

In another clip, she called out "the shameless hatred of little boys" as a "crazy" phenomenon she wants to see stopped. Furthermore, in this September 7th, 2026 clip, she delineated why she'll never raise her son to believe that they somehow need to be a martyr for a person just because they have two X chromosomes.

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Woman Skewers Idea That Girls Inherently Matter More Than Boys

"I will not be teaching my son that girls matter more than he does," Mayson declares at the top of the video. She goes on to explain what she means by this statement. "I'm raising my son to see girls as his equals, not helpless creatures that he must serve and protect.

Furthermore, the influencer added that this credo she's implementing in raising her child is rooted in true equality, not a double standard that her child should sacrifice his own well-being for someone else, just because they're female.

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"He will not be taught to prioritize them above himself. Their safety matters, their feelings matter, their future matters, and so do his. If saying that sounds offensive to you, you never wanted equality. Thank you for listening," she says at the end of her clip.

Commenters Echoed Her Sentiments

Throngs of folks who replied to her video said her statement was "real feminism." Additionally, a large number of people speculated that there would be a lot of angry people responding to her video in the comments section, however, a perusal of the remarks turned out to be overwhelmingly corroborative of Mayson's point.

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"They want equality when it suits them and that's now how that works," one wrote. Someone else replied: "They want equality as long as they get more than the other person." Another person chimed in stating that "they want men to be slaves."

Others shared their own anecdotes, like this mother who wrote: "When my son came home from kindergarten and said 'oh but you can't hit girls' I was quick to correct him and say we don't hit anybody and girls can't hit you either just because you're a boy."

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Someone else wrote: "Please teach him how girls can be dangerous [and] how to identify emotional manipulation and how to leave an abusive relationship." This view was corroborated by someone else who penned: "Unfortunately, it's the women who always want to maintain female victim status and refuse to acknowledge when females abuse," they wrote.https://www.tiktok.com/@mayson_yaps/video/7682863680958041357

The same commenter continued: "It's only when a woman has brothers or son - males they actually care about - that it becomes personal and they see it from a male perspective."

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Is This Derived From Benevolent Sexism Theory?

The "Ambivalent Sexism Inventory" published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology explored the concept of "benevolent sexism." I.e., men are told that in order to attract a mate they must protect, provide, service, and subordinate themselves to women.

It appears that this mental framework reverberates the same concepts Mayson rallies against in her video. Also, the European Review of Social Psychology also published an analysis titled "Are People Prejudiced Against Women?" that also delves in gender biases.

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Research in this piece appraised social biases that both men and women have with regards to perceptions of women. Namely that they are intrinsically thought of to be more virtuous and compassionate, which downplays acceptance of abuse carried out by females.

It's an impression that was in full-view with the Lindsay Clancy trial and widespread social media reactions to it. Numerous influencers went online offering up theories that her husband was actually guilty of murdering their children.

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Others either stated that they were unaware Clancy's defense admitted she caused the deaths of their three strangled children, or willfully ignored this fact and chose to focus on the hardships of motherhood instead when discussing the case.

Female To Male Violence Statistics

The Center for Disease Control published findings that indicate that acts of female-on-male violence are much more prevalent than many would realize. According to a 2016/2017 report from the agency on intimate partner violence 1 in 4 to 1 in 5 men experience physical violence, sexual violence, or stalking from women which amounts to anywhere from 27 million to 31 million men.

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Additionally, 22.3% of men suffer from psychological aggression or coercive control from woman (27.3 million affected men.) 8.6% of males are subjected to severe physical violence, which the CDC defines as being slammed, beaten, or burned (approximately 10 million men).

21.1% of victims who sustained physical injury from an intimate partner were men. And 14.5% of intimate partner violent victims who suffered post-traumatic stress disorder were men (17.2 million). What's more is that men who sought assistance for abuse sustained in a relationship at the hands of a female partner, said that available resources didn't help with their situation. (50% to 66% according to PubMed).