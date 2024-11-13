Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikTok Movie Reviewer Calls out ‘Gladiator II’ as Being “Cheap Recreation” of the Original "Had no hopes for this film." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 13 2024, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @reel.takes

It was supposed to be a cinematic epic, the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, but TikToker @reel.takes wasn’t buying it. In his scathing review video of Gladiator II, which has now racked up over 300K views, the TikTok critic lays down the verdict: Gladiator II is “an absolute mess.”

With a stacked cast including Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, and Joseph Quinn, he went in with high hopes, only to be let down by what he calls “one of the worst scripts of the year.” The TikToker starts by summarizing the sequel’s plot, focusing on Lucius, the son of Maximus (originally played by Russell Crowe), who ends up in North Africa before being pulled back to Rome.

@reel.takes Replying to @Hannibal A poor script, poor score, poorly editing, and multiple poor performances turned Gladiator 2 into one of the most disappointing films of the year. Despite Denzel Washington trying to save this, Paul Mescal provides one of the blandest protagonists we’ve seen in a long time. Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger are overacting like their lives depend on it, and Pedro Pascal was simply miscast. This movie lacks any of the gravitas or emotional punch of the first gladiator. Letterboxd - 2/5. Gladiator 2 - movie review. #gladiator #gladiator2 #moviereview #pedropascal #paulmescal #denzelwashington #movies #movietok #film #filmtok ♬ original sound - Reel Takes Source: TikTok | @reel.takes

Once there, Lucius dives into his own gladiatorial career, spurred on by a conflict with General Marcus Acacius, played by Pascal. Unfortunately, the reviewer doesn’t think much of the setup, calling the conflict “contrived” and devoid of any real emotional depth. And Pascal, one of today’s most beloved actors, gets a particularly tough critique.

The reviewer describes his performance as “forced, awkward, and one-note” and even compares it unfavorably to Stanley Tucci’s wooden role in Conclave. He jokes, “It feels like someone playing dress-up,” and claims the character’s motivations are as shallow as his dialogue.

But not every performance missed the mark in the reviewer’s eyes. Denzel Washington, stepping in as Macrinus, a boisterous and conniving gladiator manager, is singled out as the film’s saving grace. The reviewer notes, “Denzel is the best part of this movie because he is just having an incredible time.”

Playing the modern equivalent of the first film’s Proximo, Washington brings a Machiavellian flair to his role, stealing scenes throughout. Unfortunately, the TikToker feels this strong performance was wasted in a movie that otherwise lacks originality and soul.

It’s not just the story and performances that let him down. The reviewer points out how Gladiator II leans heavily on callbacks to the original, to the point of feeling like a “copy and paste” job.

He counts 10-15 moments where lines, phrases, and visuals echo the first movie, but without the emotional punch. Even Hans Zimmer’s legendary score isn’t left untouched. While Harry Gregson-Williams handles the sequel’s soundtrack, the reviewer says the only memorable moments are when Gregson-Williams dips into Zimmer’s old music.

Overall, he brands the new score “one of the worst of the year” for failing to carry the same power as the original. If that wasn’t enough, he slams the movie’s use of CGI, which throws digital animals into every coliseum scene, making the battles feel like a video game. “It removes any grit, any tension,” he says, bemoaning how the tech-heavy visuals undercut the raw, intense feel of the original Gladiator.

Ultimately, he gives the film two stars and advises viewers to “wait for it at home.” But not everyone shares his dismay. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, 91 professional critics have collectively rated Gladiator II at a respectable 76 percent.

Jamieson, in The Jam Report, called it “a worthy successor to Scott’s original,” even if it sometimes falters under its own ambition. Not all critics were on board, though. Grace Randolph of The Curb was a bit harsher, saying, “Surprisingly mid … less a sequel to the iconic 2000 Oscar-winning film and more the latest generic Ridley Scott movie.”

Fans in the comments of @reel.takes’ TikTok review seemed equally divided. Some viewers agreed with the TikToker’s dismay, with one commenting, “Ugh, this is a gut punch.” Others lamented Scott’s career trajectory, saying, “The Ridley Scott fall-off is monumental.”

But, interestingly, a subset of fans wasn’t too bothered by the film’s apparent flaws, with some focusing on the appeal of the movie’s attractive cast. “I gotta tell ya … I’m not going for the plot or screenwriting,” quipped one, while another wrote, “I’m just going for the eye candy, so I’ll be fine.”

If anything, Gladiator II reflects the shifting landscape of modern cinema. Today’s blockbusters often favor high-octane action sequences, glossy visuals, and star-studded casts to appeal to a global audience, sometimes at the expense of the storytelling depth seen in the past.

Social media, streaming platforms, and the rise of digital effects have all contributed to a culture that prizes instant visual gratification and epic set pieces. In an article on this trend, The Atlantic notes that studios are more inclined to use universal visual appeal to reach diverse audiences, leading to stories that, while visually striking, may lack the substance of earlier Hollywood classics.

This phenomenon marks a departure from the Golden Age of Hollywood, where films focused more on character-driven stories and meaningful conflict. While today’s audiences might relish the spectacle, the concern remains that something has been lost in the shift. But as Gladiator II hits theaters, it’s clear that viewers remain divided.