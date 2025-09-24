There Are Some Clues That Reveal Which Side Glen Powell Leans Politically Glen's TV appearances might hint at where he falls on the political spectrum. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 24 2025, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When actor Glen Powell showed up as the first guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 23, 2025, after ABC reinstated the show following its week-long suspension over Jimmy Kimmel's comments on Charlie Kirk’s shooting, it immediately raised questions about his politics. Why, you ask? Well, these days, people tend to stick with their own flock, and in the entertainment world, who you hang out with often signals your political leanings.

Being spotted mingling with a Republican or hanging with a Democrat is often seen as a statement, so many stars play it safe and stick with like-minded folks. Since Jimmy is widely believed to be a Democrat, or a “liberal activist,” as Fox News put it, people started assuming Glen shared similar political views. So, is Glen a Democrat, too? Here’s what we know.

What is actor Glen Powell's political affiliation?

Glen Powell appears to be a silent left-leaner, meaning he may be a Democrat. According to RadarOnline, he is an active registered Democrat in Texas, with his last known voting occurring in 2020. But Glen hasn’t publicly announced his party affiliation. He has, however, shown support for popular liberal talk-show hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon.

In April 2024, Glen shared a clip of himself on Fallon’s show. Later, he appeared as the first guest on Kimmel’s show when it was reinstated following comments many interpreted as insensitive regarding the Charlie Kirk shooting. When Jimmy apologized to Glen for dragging him “into the middle of all this,” Glen replied, “I'm honored. I'm just so happy you're back.” If Glen were pro-MAGA or openly supportive of the Republican Party, it’s unlikely he would have responded that way.

For the most part, Glen has stayed quiet about politics. In 2023, though, he did call on Texas lawmakers to pass legislation making the state more film-friendly, according to KXAN. In a video he shared (which has since been removed from Instagram), he said: “I’m a proud Texan and even more proud of Texas artists. My pals and I are here to tell you why film is good for Texas. And the rest of the world, I guess … but mostly Texas.”

Some suggest Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney didn’t work out because of their differing politics.

In the film Anyone But You, many immediately noticed the onscreen chemistry between Glen and Sydney. In fact, it was so strong that some assumed it carried over offscreen as well.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell talking about "Anyone But You" pic.twitter.com/HRPCxMKGZs — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) April 25, 2023

But apparently, Sydney is a Republican, per RadarOnline, and considering the praise her American Eagle jeans commercial received from conservatives, including President Donald Trump, some sources speculate that political differences could have stood in the way of anything really blossoming offscreen.

Of course, this is just speculation. Glen isn’t exactly outspoken about politics. There’s also the fact that while they were filming, Sydney was in a committed relationship with Jonathan Davino. Considering the timing of their public breakups, Glen with Gigi Paris and Sydney ending her engagement shortly after, it’s hard not to wonder if something was going on between them.