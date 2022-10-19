TikToker Rae — aka @maxedoutmommy — posted a viral TikTok about the puzzling alleged glitter shortage. With over 1.4 million views, her video highlights suppliers, the industry's bizarrely secretive nature, and conspiracy theories surrounding where all the glitter is going. Hilariously, in the TikTok video, Rae enthusiastically explains the situation to her husband via an informative PowerPoint presentation.

Her main source is a 2018 New York Times article titled “What Is Glitter?” Though the surprisingly juicy piece is four years old, TikTok and Reddit are blowing up the story in 2022. Let's get acquainted with all things glitter.