Glock Is Discontinuing Some of Its Guns, and Enthusiasts Are Not Happy About It

The gun community was in the midst of celebrating Glocktober 2025 when Glock, Inc. made a shocking announcement. The veteran firearm company is discontinuing an alarming number of guns. This new information did not land well with longtime enthusiasts who took to social media to express their frustrations.

In 1963, Gaston Glock, an Austrian engineer, successful businessman, and manufacturer of injection molding parts and components, founded Glock, Inc. Initially, the company was not involved in the manufacturing of firearms. Then, in 1980, the Austrian Army was looking to replace the Walther P.38. The following year, the Glock 17 was born. More than four decades later, the company is discontinuing all but a few of its Glocks. Here's what we know.

Glock has discontinued a ton of guns.

According to Glock, Inc.'s own website, the well-respected gun manufacturing company is discontinuing 34 gun models, including a few generations of the beloved Glock 17. Why is this happening? Great question. The company wants to "focus on the products that will drive future innovation and growth," it wrote. "This streamlined approach allows us to concentrate on continuing to deliver the highest-quality and most relevant solutions for the market."

A Tennessee-based gun retailer called Glockstore posted on their Instagram about the discontinued guns. Per the post, these changes will take effect Nov. 30, 2025. At that point, all Glocks will be discontinued apart from the 43, 43X, and 48X models. The discontinued models will be replaced with the new Glock "V Models." The post goes on to say, "These will have changes that prevent switch conversions."

A switch conversion allows the user to attach a small device to the rear of the slide of a Glock handgun. This changes the semiautomatic pistol to a fully automatic weapon. This is not something Glock designed the gun to be able to do. The company does not sell these devices, which are aftermarket parts sold illegally.

California is banning the sale of Glocks starting in January 2026.

Several people in the comments of the Glockstore Instagram post are blaming a new California law for the discontinued gun update. Starting July 1, 2026, Glock handguns will no longer be available to purchase in California, reports KRCR. Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1127 into law due to the aforementioned switch conversion capability.

A Glock dealer named Tyler Thompson, who works at Redding Guns, told the outlet that the new law will severely impact his gun sales, leaving him with only one Glock in stock. "There's quite a few more guns that are coming on to the California roster, which is nice," said Tyler, "but hopefully Glock will modify their pistols, and retool that part that's now going to be banned and put another Glock pistol or two on the roster, which would be nice."