GloRilla's Family Drama Has Caused Folks to Reevaluate How They Handle Loved Ones

It’s common to believe that wealth can solve many problems. Whether you’re taking care of family and loved ones, building generational wealth, or working your way to financial freedom, attaining wealth can be the single thing that shifts the trajectory of your life. However, for rapper GloRilla, she’s learning that being rich comes with its own set of struggles, especially when it comes to family.

If you’ve made it a point to stay in the loop of trending news, you’ve likely heard about GloRilla’s family drama. Amid allegations that she doesn't support family members and flaunts her affluent lifestyle, social media users have sounded off on the drama. As a result, many people have re-evaluated how they would handle their family if they were blessed with riches. Here’s the 4-1-1 on GloRilla’s family drama.



GloRilla’s sister, Victoria “Scar Face” Woods, alleges that the rapper has not been supporting their family in a slew of social media videos and interviews.

With family members like this, who needs enemies? The “TGIF” femcee has been accused by her sister, Scar Face, of neglecting her family members, who struggled before she achieved stardom.

In a now-deleted Facebook post via Hot New Hip Hop, Scar Face held nothing back as she tore into the rapper for neglecting the family.

"Y'all think she this upright a-- person when she really not ain't f--k with you since she got on," Scar Face wrote. “I'm constantly getting acknowledgment for being her sister, and she ain't f--k at all. Gloria Woods, call my bluff. It's been four years. Why hasn’t the media seen your siblings? And don't say it’s because you’re protecting us, cause we're still in Memphis. It's cause you talk about our struggles and you don't f--k with us!!!! Nah, let’s clock it.”

Interestingly, she doubled down on her claim by appearing on TMZ Live, further stoking the flames of the situation. “She has an obligation to share the wealth,” Scar Face told TMZ. “We sat here, and we struggled together.”

She went on to say that the rapper is doing things for her friends, but has left family members behind. Victoria made it a point to say that while she does things here and there for their parents, she claims that it’s not much since their mother still works at FedEx.

Since then, Victoria has appeared on several podcasts and made videos online talking about her grievances with her sister. In fact, she went as far as sharing that Tory Lanez gifted her $2500 after hearing her accounts, even though she said he told her not to mention his good deed.

And while GloRilla paid Victoria’s allegations dust for some time, she finally decided to speak out to set the record straight during an Instagram live session.

During the Live, shared by gossip blog The Shade Room, Glorilla addressed all of her sister's claims. The 26-year-old stated that she does indeed take care of her parents, and even had her mother and father speak their peace about the situation. Glorilla’s parents shared that they don’t approve of her speaking ill of the rapper to the public and that they are well taken care of. “You have exceeded my wildest dreams,” Glorilla’s father said.

And as for the rapper not helping her siblings, she made it clear that just because she’s a celebrity now doesn’t mean she’s on good terms with many of them. In fact, she shared that even before her fame, they had not been on good terms. So, in her mind, many of her siblings shouldn’t expect anything from her.

Social media users have chosen sides, with many sharing that they understand where Glorilla is coming from.

Unfortunately, we live in a society where some family members believe that once you make it, you’re entitled to take care of everyone, no matter what has transpired in the past. And while most folks believe that taking care of your parents is a must, being financially responsible for nine other siblings is ridiculous.

Social media users have wasted no time sharing their opinions about the situation, with many believing that Scar Face is operating from a space of jealousy. Some even believe that her sharing the news of Tory Lanez donating money and her using the attention to build her own career is indicative of the said jealousy.

I’m not even gon lie I watched GloRilla’s sister live, it was hard to watch.

Hearing her talk about growing up with roaches, rats, and real poverty pain? That part hurt. Trauma like that don’t just disappear.

She said her mama had 10 kids, and God chose the 7th child GloRilla to… pic.twitter.com/MiN7dHsE63 — King Roy (@RoyIsThaTruth) February 6, 2026