A Trend Focused on the Song "Pope Is a Rockstar" Is Gaining Steam on TikTok

"Pope Is a Rockstar" is a track by the American indie band SALES that was released in 2016 as part of the band's LP. The song's chorus features the lyrics: "Pope is a rockstar / You take your clothes off / Heading for the last fight / Before our worlds part."

The song has been viewed more than 700,000 times on YouTube, and videos featuring the song have been viewed millions of times on TikTok since 2019.