8 Ways Google Subtly Manipulated Employees Into Eating Better

Even though it takes less than a minute to brew a cup of coffee from one of Google's gourmet machines, it's long enough that the temptation to grab a snack grows. So, Google's Director of Global Food Programs, Michael Bakker, experimented with moving snacks farther away from the coffee machines. resulting in a reduction in snacking by up to 23 percent for men and 17 percent for women. Now, the snack tables in these break rooms further curtail temptation by limiting unhealthy options and keeping them in opaque canisters, while a basket of fruit is placed beside the coffee maker.