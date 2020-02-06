We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
google-hq-nyc-1581019704180.jpg
Source: istock

8 Ways Google Subtly Manipulated Employees Into Eating Better

By

One of the huge perks of working for Google is their legendary cafeterias, where employees eat for free all day. The food is reportedly amazing, chef-quality, delicious stuff, so you'd think the tech giant's staff would be thwarting temptation at every turn. But, to the contrary, a five-year study of the eating habits among Google HQ denizen sho they're actually making smarter, healthier choices about what they ingest. And that's totally by design.