Hilarious 21st-Century Portraits and Bios of 20 Historical Figures

We don't really know exactly what people looked like if they were alive before the invention of the camera. Sure, we have sculptures and paintings, but it can be hard to translate those artistic ventures into realistic renderings of a person that once was. Thus, there are many, many famous historical figures we don't actually have a clear pictures of. Someone tried to fix that.

Graphic designer Becca Saladin started the @royalty_now_ Instagram account, where she takes old artist renderings of historical figures and takes a few liberties to update their looks for the 21st century. Dr. Gillian Kenny found the account quite entertaining. She took Becca's updated portraits of historical figures and absolutely nailed the descriptions of what it looks like they'd be up to these days.