Home > FYI Google's Search Results for "Why Is My Husband Yelling at Me" Are Quite Different From "Wife" "1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner," according to NCDAV. By Alex West Jun. 30 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET Source: Google

The Google algorithm doesn't always get it right ... and sometimes people notice. Netizens realized that a true double standard bias seemed to seep its way into the search engine.

Article continues below advertisement

They've compared the results for "Why is my husband yelling at me?" to "Why is my wife yelling at me?" and noticed that the results differ drastically, causing some concern.

Source: Google

Article continues below advertisement

Googling "Why is my husband yelling at me?" vs. "Why is my wife yelling at me?"

As it stands, Google pulls up different results for each of the questions. In fact, the search engine programmed their software to do more than just show some keyword-driven results when you look up "Why is my husband yelling at me?"

In fact, before you can even see the results, a blurb pops up to prompt you to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline, directing you to the call, text, and web options.

Article continues below advertisement

After scrolling down, you're met with another link to the National Domestic Violence Hotline website. Afterwards, you finally get to some keyword matched results, mostly firsthand experience and self-help articles.

That would seem like a very helpful feature, but it has a glaring issue. It doesn't pop up when you google "Why is my wife yelling at me?" Instead, it brings up a completely different result.

Article continues below advertisement

A blurb from Well Beings Counseling appears that reads, "Potential triggers for a wife's yelling include feeling unheard, financial stress, mental health struggles, disrespect, etc. It's important to understand the root cause. Constant yelling damages trust and emotional intimacy in a marriage"

Source: Google

Article continues below advertisement

Thereafter, the next result is to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, but not until you scroll down past the related search options. Similarly, below that, the results are mostly firsthand tales.

The reception to the discrepancy has been tense. One Redditor explained that they noticed the quirk by accident when exploring Google. When they searched about a wife yelling, "It immediately popped up with ways to care down your angry wife and even came up with that you should apologize to her even if you did nothing wrong."

Article continues below advertisement

The post, made in 2023, indicated that helplines were not offered in the immediate search results and didn't appear until quite far down. This seems to have been improved since the original post. Nonetheless, their concern remains: "I'm a guy who thankfully isn't in a troubled domestic relationship but for those who are, sorry, but Googling won't help unless it turns physical."

It's worth noting that men and women both experience domestic violence. While it's not at the same rate, it's pretty similar. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, "1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner."

Despite the mishap with Google, domestic violence resources are available for everyone, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. The hotline and many organizations don't discriminate and are more concerned with connecting you to help than anything else.