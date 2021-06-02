Popular Meme-Sharing Platform iFunny Was Down, and Users Were Not Happy

Although the outage at iFunny has been resolved, the company is still roiling from reports that were first made public in 2019 and suggested that the site's owners had asked volunteer moderators to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) after two of the site's regular users were arrested for allegedly threatening mass violence on the platform.

In speaking with BuzzFeed, one moderator suggested that the NDAs had been introduced to stop moderators from exposing the presence of far-right groups that were posting to iFunny regularly.

“They’re trying to make all of us sign an NDA to shut us up so we can’t expose them again,” the moderator said at the time.

Slack messages that were leaked to BuzzFeed seemed to further reinforce the idea that the company's top leadership didn't take the threat of white supremacy on the platform seriously.