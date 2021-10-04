'The Walking Dead's Eugene Might Be in for the Switcheroo of His Life (SPOILERS)

Welcome to another episode of The Walking Dead that should probably be renamed "Everybody Hates Eugene." The poor guy has tried at every turn to do what's right but somehow keeps finding himself in hot water. Now, he's in a Commonwealth jail cell, all for sticking up for Stephanie after an altercation with Governor Milton's son.

He happens to be the kind of trust-fund baby you'd think died off for good at the start of the zombie apocalypse. And in the Oct. 3, 2021 episode, Eugene protects the governor's son from walkers, only to have to punch the guy when he calls Stephanie a "stupid little b--ch" for getting walker guts all over him and his girlfriend.

The woman whose honor Eugene protects, which, in turn, causes this mess, might not even be the real Stephanie after all. Cue the dun, dun, dun.