Gracie Hunt Keeps It All in the Kansas City Chiefs Family With Who She Is Dating Now Gracie says they have been friends since they were 17 years old. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 19 2025, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@graciehunt

Taylor Swift might have helped to make the Kansas City Chiefs just a tad bit more interesting to non-sports-loving fans, but Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, keeps things interesting herself. For some football fans, it's hard not to wonder about her private life away from the game and who her boyfriend is.

Gracie went Instagram official with her boyfriend in July 2025. However, she shared on social media, she and her beau were friends well before they officially got together. And, unsurprisingly, he has ties to a former Chiefs player. He isn't an NFL player himself, but Gracie seems totally smitten with her boyfriend from inside the Chiefs' inner circle.

Gracie Hunt's boyfriend is all over her Instagram.

In July 2025, Gracie shared the news on her Instagram that she was happier than she had been before because she began dating her "best friend." The best friend in question is Derek Green. Although he isn't tagged in Gracie's Instagram posts, that likely just means he is trying to keep some parts of his life a little more private. And you can't really blame him, since dating the daughter of the owner of the Chiefs puts a major spotlight on you.

Like Gracie, Derek appears to have a close place in his heart for his Christian faith. Although his Instagram account is private, he does have a Bible quote in his bio, along with two cross emojis. He also went to Southern Methodist University, which has historical roots in religion. Gracie, for her part, spoke about religion and a generation of kids who want to learn more about Jesus on The Will Cain Show.

Derek is not a professional football player, but, according to his LinkedIn, he did make a career out of something that is sports-adjacent. He is the sports operations manager of Creative Planning, a financial planning business. Before that, he was briefly a quarterback for the European League of Football.

It's not clear if Gracie and Derek live together or if they are dating with the intention of getting married, but judging by Instagram, they seem pretty serious. It also helps that they were good friends for a long time before they finally made it official.

Derek Green's dad used to play for the Chiefs.

It makes sense for Gracie and Derek to have been friends as teenagers since Derek's dad, Trent Green, was once a quarterback for the Chiefs. He left the team in 2007, but somewhere along the way, his son and his former boss's daughter managed to become BFFs. She explained to People that she and Derek played together as babies and then "reconnected" in 2017.