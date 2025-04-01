Influencer Gracie Piscopo, Whose Ex Murdered His Mom for Cash, Has a New Boyfriend "Guess this makes it official!" By Ivy Griffith Published April 1 2025, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @graciepiscopo

Life for influencer Gracie Piscopo looks very different these days. Once, she was in a relationship with a man called Andre Rebelo, and life seemed to be headed in the right direction. But those dreams were derailed horrifically after Rebelo was arrested for an unspeakable crime.

However, Gracie's life didn't end that day. And since Rebelo was jailed, she has worked to rebuild her life as a single mom and influencer despite the setbacks and trauma surrounding his arrest. She has a new boyfriend, one who seems to be ticking all the right boxes. Here's what we know about her new boyfriend and all that transpired after Rebelo's horrific crime was revealed.

This is what we know about Gracie Piscopo's new boyfriend, Daniel Classen.

In December 2023, Gracie put some rumors to rest about the status of her relationship. For some time, fans had buzzed rumors about her relationship status, pointing to Daniel Classen as her likely hidden beau. But just as Christmas arrived, she decided to clear things up and let people know that she had moved on after her ex was arrested in 2022.

In 2023, Gracie shared a photo of herself kissing Daniel in front of a Christmas tree, captioning it, "Guess this makes it official!" Predictably, fans who had been wondering about their relationship for some time celebrated in the comments, with more than a few writing, "So happy for you!"

Little is known about their relationship aside from what they share on social media, which is adorable. They seem to be a very happy couple, and it looks as though Daniel has joyfully stepped in to play the role of father for Gracie's son, whom she shares with ex Rebelo. Gracie has long maintained that she knew nothing about the crimes of her ex and seems to be eager to put the past behind her.

Gracie's ex, Andre Rebelo, is imprisoned for murdering his mother for her life insurance policy.

Rebelo was found guilty in 2024 of murdering his mother, Colleen Rebelo, and sentenced to 25 years before possibility of parole. Her body was found by her youngest son, Andre's brother Fabian, under a running shower in their Bicton home in England in May of 2020, per ABC.

Initially, her death wasn't considered suspicious, and her cause of death wasn't uncovered. But a few days after she passed, Andre tried to cash in a significant life insurance policy on his mom. This prompted police to take a second look, and they discovered that he had made himself the sole beneficiary of three life insurance policies that he took out on his mom, and he was expected to receive around $1 million after her passing (via ABC).

Rebelo, who invested in cryptocurrency and was significantly in debt, supposedly killed his mother to cash in on her life insurance, hoping to maintain the lavish lifestyle that he had promised Gracie. Rebelo never admitted to the murder but admitted to forging documents, such as her will, and claimed that he was in a hurry to cash the life insurance policies because he believed his mother took her own life and the policies would have been void if it were discovered to be true.