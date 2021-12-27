Who Are Graham Nash's Children — and Will They Be Part of 'HomeStead Rescue'?By Stephanie Harper
Dec. 27 2021, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
There’s a lot to take into account when thinking of the music career of Graham Nash. The singer-songwriter has served as such a huge contribution to the overall music industry with his light tenor voice and amazing lyricism. He’s one of the talented members of an English Pop-rock group called The Hollies.
Graham is also no stranger to reality TV. Homestead Rescue is a reality TV show that’s gone on for nine successful seasons so far, and these days, it's set to shed a lot more light on a few members of Graham's family. He brings a lot to the table when it comes to his music career, but what about his personal family life? Here’s what you should know about his children and their involvement in a reality TV show like Homestead Rescue.
Meet Graham Nash’s most popular child, Jackson Nash — and his other two kids.
Graham's been dating his current partner, Amy Grantham, since 2016. However, Graham's son, Jackson Nash, was born from his ex-wife Susan Sennett. Jackson is widely known for being a popular performer and producer in America thanks to his involvement in some notable films. A few of those movies are Little Savant, Jonny Zero, and Day 37.
Partnering with other famous celebrities in the industry is easy for Jackson, who considers Zooey Deschanel to be one of his close confidants. They worked on a project called Circus Girl together, creating an incredible screenplay as a team. Since his father, Graham, currently has a net worth of $30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, Jackson probably feels totally inspired to follow in his father‘s footsteps of fame, notoriety, and success.
Jackson is certainly Graham's most well-known and popular son, but he isn't an only child by any means. Graham has two other children who aren’t in the spotlight.
Graham's second son is named Will Nash, and his only daughter is named Nile Nash. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of public information circulating about Jackson’s two siblings. Since Jackson’s siblings preferred to stay out of the public eye, he's the one who gets the bulk of attention from the media on a regular basis.
Here’s what you should know about Jackson Nash's wife, Melissa.
Jackson is currently married to his wife, Melissa Nash. There’s not a lot of public information available when it comes to Melissa, but we do know that they share a few kids of their own together. They haven’t revealed the names of their kids, so at this point, no one knows too many details about Jackson’s family life.
Interestingly enough, according to Wiki, Jackson, Melissa, and their children are set to be featured in brand new episodes of Homestead Rescue. This means that more people than ever will be able to learn details about Jackson’s family life, including the possible names of his little ones.