People Are Angry That the Raney House Fire Wasn't Shown on 'Homestead Rescue'

Reality TV shows are always fishing for any angle that they can get their hands on in order to drum up ratings. Whether it's faux-drama, salacious storylines, or, sadly enough, actual tragedy, producers, will often do whatever they can in order to secure viewership numbers.

Yes, this includes "jumping the shark," which some people are accusing Homestead Rescue of doing by making a big deal out of the house fire that engulfed the Raneys' home.