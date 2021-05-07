How Much Is 'Homestead Rescue' Star Marty Raney Worth?

Marty has been a resident of Alaska since the '70s. Since he tied the knot with his wife Mollee Roestel, the couple has lived on their remote homestead in Alaska. After residing on the Raney Homestead for decades, Marty started working towards his long-life dream of having a multi-generational cabin located on a cliff.

Mainly, he and Mollee have been living on his 40-acre plot located in Haines Borough, Alaska, which is in the northern part of the Alaska Panhandle.