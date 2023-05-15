Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok
A jar with pennies
Source: Getty Images

Grandma Saves Coins to Buy Granddaughter a Prom Dress and the Response Is Touching

On TikTok, a grandma saves coins to buy her granddaughter a prom dress and the reactions are so heartwarming. Here's the full scoop.

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

May 15 2023, Updated 5:31 p.m. ET

The love of a grandparent is unmatched. Folks who are lucky to have grandparents in their lives would agree that their elders have no qualms about going above and beyond for them. Grandparents are not only full of love and wisdom, but they can also be instrumental in our upbringing and celebrating monumental moments in our lives.

Case in point: A TikTok user shared a touching video that highlights her grandma who saved coins to buy her a prom dress. And her reaction was heartwarming.

Article continues below advertisement

A grandma saves coins to buy her granddaughter a prom dress in a TikTok video.

We’re not crying, you’re crying! Grandparents are truly very precious and TikTok user Jayden @luvjaydens is living proof.

In a Feb. 2, 2023, TikTok video, Jayden shared just how much her Grandma Kim loves her. The text reads, “My grandmother has been saving these pennies since I started high school.”

A person holding a smartphone with TikTok's logo
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

As the video starts, you can see Jayden and her grandma at the coin cash machine with multiple jars that are filled with coins. “She saved them to buy my senior prom dress,” the text reads.

Article continues below advertisement

Grandma continues to fill the machine with more coins, and it appears the pair had hundreds of dollars worth of coins. In fact, the video showed that they already jammed one machine in the process of counting their funds.

The video ends with the pair in the car and Jayden holding up a thumbs-up to the camera.

In a follow-up video, Jayden shared that she was able to exchange the coins for $357. However, the bank Jayden and her grandma went to charge a 5-percent fee, which left her with $340.

Not too shabby!

Article continues below advertisement

Jayden also shared a video showing off her prom dress, and the gown is gorgeous. Jayden looked so good for the most memorable night of her high school experience.

She made sure to thank her Grandma Kim again for funding her prom dress.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok users are rightfully obsessed with Grandma Kim.

Typically, TikTok users are divided on content showcased on the platform. However, this is a rare occasion where everyone who commented shared positive sentiments about Grandma Kim.

TikTok user Jayden showing off her prom dress
Source: TikTok/@luvjaydens
Article continues below advertisement

“Tell your grandmother how much everyone loves her,” one person commented.

“We don’t deserve grandparents,” another person commented.

Surprisingly, some folks only questioned why the banking institution took a percentage of the funds. However, other folks explained there are ways to get around the fee.

“Pro tip: If you wrap them yourself with coin sleeves, they won’t take out a percentage,” a user shared.

Cheers to grandparents! May we all love, appreciate, and cherish our moments with them.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Grandparents Who Babysit Their Grandkids Have Longer, Healthier Lives

Grandma Stands Her Ground When Son Tries to Interfere with Grandson's Milkshake Treat

Woman Opens "Strange" Package from Grandma Who Died 2 Years Ago, Including Check Written Just Days Ago

Latest TikTok News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.