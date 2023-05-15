Home > Television > Reality TV Source: HGTV Here's Everything We Know About 'Renovation Wild' Stars Grant and Lynsey Cumings' Kids! Do Grant and Lynsey Cumings from HGTV's 'Renovation Wild' have kids together? Here's everything we know about their children and more! By Pretty Honore May 15 2023, Published 7:28 p.m. ET

Another day, another new renovation series on HGTV. However, Renovation Wild gives viewers an alternative to the home improvement shows they’re used to. While most shows on the network are filmed in the United States, Renovation Wild is set in Africa. In it, viewers meet husband and wife duo Grant and Lynsey Cumings — owners of Camp Chiawa — their dedicated staff, as well their children. But how many kids do Grant and Lynsey have? Here’s what we know!

Do Grant and Lynsey Cumings have kids? What we know about the ‘Renovation Wild’ hosts!

Together, Grant and Lynsey share two children — their daughter, Lauren, and son, Scott. “They were joined by their son, Scott, in January 2006 and daughter Lauren in January 2008, as such they are currently splitting their time between the bush and Lusaka,” Chiawa’s website reads. As of this writing, the family doesn’t have much of a digital footprint but fans of Renovation Wild can keep up with the Cumings' adventures on their official Instagram account, @ChiawaSafaris.

Although Grant and Lynsey almost never make appearances on the company’s Instagram feed, followers can, however, get a glimpse at the scenic views and exotic wildlife that can be discovered at the freshly renovated African resort.

But who are Grant and Lynsey Cumings? Read on to find out!

According to their bio on Chiawa Safaris’ official website, Lynsey has a background in hospitality. Grant, on the other hand, has been in the business his whole life. In fact, it was Grant’s ancestors who “pioneered tourism into the Lower Zambezi National Park.”

